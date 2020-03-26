Global  

Ontario premier slams high-end Toronto grocery store for selling $30 Lysol wipes

CTV News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is disgusted after a high-end Toronto grocery store began selling single containers of Lysol disinfectant wipes for $30 and is now in the process of making price gouging illegal.
