Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is disgusted after a high-end Toronto grocery store began selling single containers of Lysol disinfectant wipes for $30 and is now in the process of making price gouging illegal.

Tweets about this Michelle RT @stephenlautens: Of $30 Lysol wipes, Pusateri's CEO says “Our stores are facing immense pressure on all levels of operation. As a result… 3 seconds ago 🌈🎶Amber Waves🎶🌈 RT @heyyou2486: Never shop at this shitty store again, Toronto friends. Never. Trying to make extra money off frightened people. They can f… 46 seconds ago Daughter of All... RT @locuturus: @PusaterisFoods - your entire management board and CEO needs to resign and apologize on hands and knees. Just close up shop.… 2 minutes ago Erum Tanvir @noahlove Ford has vowed to go after them and will be making price gouging illegal by a cabinet order signed Today! https://t.co/eWUMVaKqtS 4 minutes ago Jamie RT @girlyratfish: these times are so fucked-up & upside down that i find myself today applauding Doug Ford https://t.co/2KgcO0kN4b 4 minutes ago boy lacroix I used to work for this garbage company and let me tell you it was not an accident and they're just trying to cover… https://t.co/Qo96KUhQf3 6 minutes ago Cam RT @RageGrl: Good for you @FordNation for standing up for the people of Ontario. #PriceGouging #DougFord ~ Ontario premier slams high-en… 6 minutes ago Seth Brown RT @ctvwinnipeg: Ontario premier slams high-end Toronto grocery store for selling $30 Lysol wipes https://t.co/qfrAiONRDi 6 minutes ago