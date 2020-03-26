Full Video of the Steph Curry & Dr. Fauci Coronavirus Q&A from Instagram Live

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Thank you Steph Curry for this! Thank you Steph Curry for this! 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published Steph Curry Hosts Coronavirus Instagram Town Hall With Dr. Andrew Fauci 01:24 Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took to Instagram Thursday for a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Anne Makovec reports. (3/26/20)