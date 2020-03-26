Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Meghan to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job

Meghan to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan to narrate Disney film about elephants in first post-royal project

Meghan to narrate Disney film about elephants in first post-royal project 00:51

 The Duchess of Sussex will return to the small screen as the narrator of a new Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa. In her first post-royal project, Meghan will lend her voice to Disneynature’s Elephant.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

News_8

News 8 - WROC-TV Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants. https://t.co/o5kpdmQN7T 1 minute ago

sherri_millette

Sherri Millette RT @CP24: Meghan to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job https://t.co/6FPqjOoW1t https://t.co/lJ5JepAdQ1 9 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Meghan Markle to Narrate Disney Nature Film in First Post-royal Job https://t.co/GzAn3X8YFJ https://t.co/YwmCH2cE9s 33 minutes ago

B985FM

B98.5 #MeghanMarkle has her first post-royal job https://t.co/bLcRROoe3c 36 minutes ago

Princes86956218

Princess Flower RT @enews: Meghan Markle Set to Narrate Disney Nature Film Elephant After Royal Exit https://t.co/HskXR8ySPd 40 minutes ago

RadioBlackOn

Gregory Meriweather RT @RadioBlackOn: Meghan Markle To Narrate Disney Nature Film In First Post-Royal Job https://t.co/NU2MAlok0C https://t.co/HR0ULUgyon 41 minutes ago

MiKolkata

aMiKolkata Meghan Markle to Narrate Disney Nature Film in First Post-royal Job https://t.co/sGwGqh6hcC https://t.co/Ipyd7qaLR2 1 hour ago

PunkinDyer

fcdyer RT @TheToadours: Megs is set to narrate the Disney movie Disney's Nature Elephant. It reminds me the time she posted a pic of Harry and a v… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.