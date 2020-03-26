None of the ‘Big Five’ publishers will attend BookExpo

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — All of the so-called "Big Five" publishers have dropped out of BookExpo, the industry's annual national convention. Hachette Book Group and Macmillan became the fourth and fifth to announce they would not attend the July gathering and the fan-based BookCon which immediately follows. "With the impact of the coronavirus still an […]


