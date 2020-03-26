Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > None of the ‘Big Five’ publishers will attend BookExpo

None of the ‘Big Five’ publishers will attend BookExpo

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — All of the so-called “Big Five” publishers have dropped out of BookExpo, the industry’s annual national convention. Hachette Book Group and Macmillan became the fourth and fifth to announce they would not attend the July gathering and the fan-based BookCon which immediately follows. “With the impact of the coronavirus still an […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.