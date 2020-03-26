UK unveils big new scheme for self-employed

Thursday, 26 March 2020 () The British government unveiled another massive income support scheme on Thursday, this time for the 5 million-or-so self-employed people, many of whom face financial ruin from the shock…
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has outlined financial help for the self-employed during the coronavirus crisis. He told a press conference: “To support those who work for themselves, today I am announcing a new self-employed income support scheme.“The Government will pay self-employed people who have...