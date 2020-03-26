Global  

Airbnb to offer housing to 100,000 crisis responders

Japan Today Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Airbnb said Thursday it would provide free or subsidized housing for up to 100,000 relief workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic around the world. The home-sharing platform said…
