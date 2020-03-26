Global  

'Zoombombing' disrupts online classes at University of Southern California

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
'Zoombombing' disrupts online classes at University of Southern CaliforniaSaboteurs using "racist and vile language" infiltrated and disrupted online classes held by the University of Southern California, the school's president disclosed Wednesday, in a trend some have dubbed "Zoombombing".Zoom is a video-conferencing...
