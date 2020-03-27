Sandy Johns UK plans to compensate self-employed workers due to virus hit https://t.co/YCX33DdC0b 9 minutes ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News UK plans to compensate self-employed workers due to virus hit https://t.co/fsWYkjwKD0 9 minutes ago

Zyite UK plans to compensate self-employed workers due to virus hit https://t.co/PbMBsOw9n2 13 minutes ago

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica UK plans to compensate self-employed workers due to virus hit: Hundreds of thousands of Britons… https://t.co/ehR8GCctC0 15 minutes ago

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon UK plans to compensate self-employed workers due to virus hit Hundreds of thousa https://t.co/SV5GjJms3o 15 minutes ago

Chief-Exec.com Officials have discussed plans which will mean people’s income being assessed on the basis of a “blended” mixture o… https://t.co/LRpkSKTlO4 21 hours ago