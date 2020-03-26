Global  

Doug Ford furious over $30 wipes at Pusateri’s, vows to crack down on coronavirus price gougers

TheSpec.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Doug Ford furious over $30 wipes at Pusateri’s, vows to crack down on coronavirus price gougersA “furious” Premier Doug Ford says his government will clamp down on price-gouging by profiteers hoping to cash in on the COVID-19 pandemic.
