Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Meanwhile in Australia, people flock to Melbourne beach

Covid 19 coronavirus: Meanwhile in Australia, people flock to Melbourne beach

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Meanwhile in Australia, people flock to Melbourne beachDozens of people in Melbourne have shown they aren't taking social distancing advice seriously, after pictures emerged of groups of people on St Kilda beach this afternoon.Pictures taken this afternoon show groups of people enjoying...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Presents Challenges For Disabled People, Caregivers

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Presents Challenges For Disabled People, Caregivers 02:14

 The shelter-in-place order is keeping people who have disabilities from getting some of the services they need, especially when they must now stay home without their caregivers. Juliette Goodrich reports. (3-25-2020)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pharmashane

Shane Scahill #loosecannons #irresponsiblegovernment #covid19 #getsomenutsscotty #covid19 Covid 19 coronavirus: Meanwhile in Aust… https://t.co/vbwjL1fAay 50 minutes ago

harrysuke

Sgt.Prepper⁰³²⁷ RT @lynnefreeman: #Australia #why #Covid19 #seriously Covid 19 coronavirus: Meanwhile in Australia, people are still flocking to the beach,… 1 hour ago

lynnefreeman

lynne walker #Australia #why #Covid19 #seriously Covid 19 coronavirus: Meanwhile in Australia, people are still flocking to the… https://t.co/GAZhlfmOaO 1 hour ago

Barbare11a64

Granmabarb ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ ⁦@PeterDutton_MP⁩ Meanwhile in suburbs across Australia ... How medical supplies were shipped… https://t.co/vhvbVotfhl 2 days ago

17thCard

💧Say No To Murdoch’s IPA 🔥🤬🔥 The students, along with eight staff from Unley High School in Adelaide, are forced into quarantine after a student… https://t.co/EiLps47COz 3 days ago

CANZPS

CANZPS Charting the COVID-19 spread: Jump in new cases in three Aussie states. Meanwhile at current rates (30% daily incr… https://t.co/3uG0cnr4vo 4 days ago

Music68873196

YourMusic Net Meanwhile in AUSTRILA. Gold? #CoronavirusPandemic #biohazard #Covid_19 #toiletpaper #Australia #Police #coronavirus… https://t.co/PJdp9R5o84 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.