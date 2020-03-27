Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus scare: Indo-Canadian MP who returned to nursing tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus scare: Indo-Canadian MP who returned to nursing tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Indo-Canadian politician Kamal Khera, who is a Member of Parliament from Brampton West on Thursday took to social media and informed her followers that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Khera has become the first Canadian member of Parliament to test positive for the virus.



A personal update from me. Thank you...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:00

 Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Clarence House released a statement confirming the diagnosis. The Clarence House, via statement The prince's wife, Camilla, does not have the virus. The Clarence House, via statement Due to his hectic schedule, it is not yet known how and where the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.