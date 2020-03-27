Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China's Xi offers Trump help in fighting coronavirus as U.S. faces wave of new patients

China's Xi offers Trump help in fighting coronavirus as U.S. faces wave of new patients

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Friday that he would have China's support in fighting the coronavirus, as the United States faces the prospect of becoming the next global epicentre of the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Struggling To Get Hospital Beds For Corona Patients

New York Struggling To Get Hospital Beds For Corona Patients 00:37

 The worst of the coronavirus outbreak will hit New York state faster and harder than previously thought. Governor Andrew Cuomo and the World Health Organization are in agreement on this: The United States could emerge as the epicenter of the global pandemic. Even still, Donald Trump pressed his case...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nowakowski___

Dariusz Nowakowski China's Xi offers Trump help in fighting #coronavirus as U.S. faces wave of new patients https://t.co/lG82mAWCL0 2 minutes ago

EaterSouls

Eater of Souls China's Xi offers Trump help in fighting coronavirus as U.S. faces wave of new patients https://t.co/PJnp8u194H 3 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 China’s Xi offers Trump help in fighting coronavirus as U.S. faces wave of new patients https://t.co/xr7MN5sstX 4 minutes ago

Jianxch

Jian RT @t__m_a_y: Chinese President #XiJinping tells US President #Trump that he would have China's support in fighting the #coronavirus, as th… 4 minutes ago

chrisusanz

Christopher US Coronavirus death rate ticking up to 1.5% of tested cases. https://t.co/w2EiA5jYyy 5 minutes ago

t__m_a_y

T May Chinese President #XiJinping tells US President #Trump that he would have China's support in fighting the… https://t.co/vuVbvF5ijs 6 minutes ago

jaiveer_pratap

Singh Pratap Jaiveer RT @IndiaToday: Xi's offer of assistance came amid a long-running war of words between Beijing and Washington over various issues including… 9 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English MyRepublica: China's Xi offers Trump help in fighting coronavirus as U.S. faces wave of new patients - https://t.co/UqfYP8vree 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.