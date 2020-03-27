China's Xi offers Trump help in fighting coronavirus as U.S. faces wave of new patients
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Friday that he would have China's support in fighting the coronavirus, as the United States faces the prospect of becoming the next global epicentre of the pandemic.
The worst of the coronavirus outbreak will hit New York state faster and harder than previously thought. Governor Andrew Cuomo and the World Health Organization are in agreement on this: The United States could emerge as the epicenter of the global pandemic. Even still, Donald Trump pressed his case...