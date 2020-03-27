News24.com | First Covid-19 deaths: We mourn as a province and country - Western Cape premier Alan Winde

Global  

First Covid-19 deaths: We mourn as a province and country - Western Cape premier Alan Winde

Friday, 27 March 2020
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has expressed his grief at the news that two South Africans have died of Covid-19 in the province - the first deaths in the country as a result of the pandemic.
