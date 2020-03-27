Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000

Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Vietnam is aiming to keep the number of coronavirus cases in the country under 1,000, the government said, as the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country passed 150 on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi to again adress the nation at 8 PM tonight | Oneindia News

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi to again adress the nation at 8 PM tonight | Oneindia News 01:22

 AS THE FIRST CASE IN NORTH EAST, NEW CASES IN TELANGANA, MAHARASHTRA, KARNATAKA AND GUJARAT HAVE TAKEN THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA PAST 500. WITH ANOTHER PATIENT PASSING AWAY IN MUMBAI, INDIA HAS NOW REPORTED 10 COVID-19 DEATHS, PM MODI WILL AGAIN ADDRESS THE NATION TODAY. THIS IS...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Middle_E_Daily

MiddleEastDaily Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000 https://t.co/UdXjE1VKF3 https://t.co/PQpapDZ88P 37 minutes ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000: A man transports… https://t.co/1YdMexixyP 2 hours ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000 https://t.co/Nq1NtFf8Fb https://t.co/YuF0kLqQMv 3 hours ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000 https://t.co/Txszp4Wkn1 3 hours ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000 https://t.co/uVqk78pEWV https://t.co/eN1oNdktBn 3 hours ago

bmangh

BM Vietnam aims to keep number of Covid-19 cases under 1,000 – govt — RT Newsline https://t.co/YLV4651jFb 4 hours ago

fredyin

Fred Yin RT @PriapusIQ: 🇻🇳🦠 FFS, why didn't anyone else think of this? VIETNAM AIMS TO KEEP NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN COUNTRY UNDER 1,000 - G… 7 hours ago

RoVerHouses

Rover RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000 https://t.co/1HF8lxvcXy https://t.co/ByghZeBxEu 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.