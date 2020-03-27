Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Vietnam is aiming to keep the number of coronavirus cases in the country under 1,000, the government said, as the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country passed 150 on Friday. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi to again adress the nation at 8 PM tonight | Oneindia News 01:22 AS THE FIRST CASE IN NORTH EAST, NEW CASES IN TELANGANA, MAHARASHTRA, KARNATAKA AND GUJARAT HAVE TAKEN THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA PAST 500. WITH ANOTHER PATIENT PASSING AWAY IN MUMBAI, INDIA HAS NOW REPORTED 10 COVID-19 DEATHS, PM MODI WILL AGAIN ADDRESS THE NATION TODAY. THIS IS...