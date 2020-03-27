Global  

'Communication issue': UK missed EU ventilator programme

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Britain's failure to join a European Union procurement programme for ventilators to treat those ill with coronavirus was due to a communications issue, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.
