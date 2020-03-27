Global  

Nearly 500 people dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19

CTV News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Iranian media reports nearly 500 people have been killed and more than 2,500 sickened so far by ingesting methanol across the Islamic Republic over fears about the new coronavirus.
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Hundreds in Iran Die from Industrial Alcohol, Mistakenly Believing It to Be Coronavirus Cure

Hundreds in Iran Die from Industrial Alcohol, Mistakenly Believing It to Be Coronavirus Cure 00:55

 According to multiple reports, hundreds die in Iran after ingesting methanol thinking it’s a cure for the coronavirus.

