British Prime Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

NPR Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson announced on Twitter that he's developed mild symptoms of the Coronavirus, and took the test on the advice of the chief medical officer. Johnson is working from home.
News video: British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus 01:01

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak. Francesca Lynagh reports.

