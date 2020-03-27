Global  

Coronavirus: Hundreds dead in Iran from drinking methanol amid fake reports it cures disease

Independent Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
As many 480 may have died from drinking the toxic substance amid rumours ingesting high-proof alcohol is a remedy for Covid-19
News video: Hundreds in Iran Die from Industrial Alcohol, Mistakenly Believing It to Be Coronavirus Cure

Hundreds in Iran Die from Industrial Alcohol, Mistakenly Believing It to Be Coronavirus Cure 00:55

 According to multiple reports, hundreds die in Iran after ingesting methanol thinking it’s a cure for the coronavirus.

BBFAN44

BBfanatic RT @JoeFreedomLove: Hundreds dead in Iran after consuming methanol thinking it was coronavirus protection https://t.co/SnyiFPXhWx 11 seconds ago

GingerRepublic

Disarm Democrats #IranFightsCorona with methanol? #SMDH I’m sure the #FakeNewsMedia will somehow spin this to make it all ⁦⁦… https://t.co/n7TGvzLGRn 14 seconds ago

JoeRoybal4

Keep On Trumpin’ If you think having a mullah spit in your water is a good preventive, can drinking methanol be that much of a stret… https://t.co/7nyWSxcQJU 2 minutes ago

therealjohnmayo

John Mayo @KatiePavlich No same person believes that China and iran are reporting coronavirus cases accurately. There are r… https://t.co/inwTdI5Y43 2 minutes ago

SirSanndy

Cuddle Gurun 🇾🇪 RT @Independent: Hundreds dead in Iran from drinking methanol amid fake reports it cures Coronavirus https://t.co/3037qSHPQh 3 minutes ago

SteveRe83674716

Liberty is Freedom Hundreds dead in Iran after consuming methanol thinking it was coronavirus protection https://t.co/FxFH1akzN4 So… https://t.co/44wMq8DhiL 3 minutes ago

TalkMMA

#Dizzology🇺🇸 Iranians aren’t the brightest. Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was the last Shah of Iran. He wanted to invest in technology,… https://t.co/VlG3Oar8Vn 4 minutes ago

ahuman2112

AHUMAN2112 Just look at all the dead in this pic... https://t.co/wJvND9yQKM 4 minutes ago

