Man arrested for coughing on someone during self-isolation dispute in N.B.

CTV News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Police in New Brunswick are urging people to stay calm and not to take matters into their own hands if they suspect people aren't self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
