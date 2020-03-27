Global  

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 919, highest daily tally since start of outbreak

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has surged by 919 to 9,134, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, easily the highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on Feb. 21.
 Italy recorded 919 deaths from coronavirus on Friday, the highest daily toll anywhere in the world, while the number of confirmed cases eclipsed the total in China where the virus first emerged. Francesca Lynagh reports.

