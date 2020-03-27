Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Province announces first death in Manitoba from COVID-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Province announces first death in Manitoba from COVID-19
Friday, 27 March 2020 (
6 days ago
)
Manitoba health officials have announced the first death in the province due to COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
6 days ago
< > Embed
First coronavirus death reported in St. Lucie County
01:51
St. Lucie County leaders announced the first death in the county from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Friday. At a news conference, health officials said the patient is a male, but no other details were provided.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
United States Navy
Theodore Roosevelt
Donald Trump
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus disease 2019
Panama
Muslims
Andhra Pradesh
New Delhi
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
6 6 Million
Record 6 6
COVID 19 Testing
6ix9ine
Zaandam
Chris Cuomo
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Campaign Slams Jeff Sessions For 'Delusional' Campaign Platform
Coronavirus: Most affected countries as infected toll passes one million
Wall St. gains as oil rally offsets jobless surge
India tracks attendees after Muslim event linked to virus cases
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.