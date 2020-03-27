IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says we have entered recession as bad or worse than in 2009

Global  

Over 80 countries, mostly of low incomes, have already have requested emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund, the IMF chief said.
 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, D.C. on Friday said "it is clear" that world has "entered a recession as bad or worse" than the global financial crisis in 2009.

