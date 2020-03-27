Global  

Azerbaijan tightens quarantine rules, bans walking in parks: government

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Azerbaijan tightened quarantine rules on Friday and banned walking in parks and boulevards from March 29 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government said.
