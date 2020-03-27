IMF chief: 'Clear we have entered recession' Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

"It is clear that we have entered a recession" that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in an online press briefing. With the worldwide economic "sudden stop," she said the estimate "for the overall financial needs of emerging markets is $2.5 trillion" and "we believe this is on the lower end." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Alok Jyoti Mahanta RT @ETNOWlive: #Coronavirus has driven world economy into recession worse than 2009: IMF Chief @KGeorgieva @IMFNews https://t.co/b0p69lMj… 1 minute ago Vineeth Clear We Have Entered Recession That Will Be Worse Than 2009: IMF Chief - NDTV https://t.co/DqC2MI8T3t 2 minutes ago ET NOW #Coronavirus has driven world economy into recession worse than 2009: IMF Chief @KGeorgieva @IMFNews https://t.co/b0p69lMjIF 2 minutes ago Udayavani “It is clear that we have entered a recession” that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisi… https://t.co/kCQd3ojbEt 3 minutes ago Proletariat Clear We Have Entered Recession That Will Be Worse Than 2009: IMF Chief https://t.co/8v5A9dSjbw If "humanity" has r… https://t.co/bHVl1ciHNr 5 minutes ago Arockia Clear We Have Entered Recession That Will Be Worse Than 2009: IMF Chief. https://t.co/e5q1WzY0vY 5 minutes ago AbbeyMin⁷ “We have entered recession...” https://t.co/hh38igOd3D 7 minutes ago #PHC Group RT @telesurenglish: More than 80 countries have already applied for emergency aid, most of them low-income nations. "It is clear that we ha… 8 minutes ago