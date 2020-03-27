Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Newsy Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus BillWatch VideoThe House has passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation — the largest economic relief package in U.S. history.

The measure was approved by voice vote, which didn't require all members to be physically...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Here's What's in the $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Here's What's in the $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill 02:07

 The bill was passed 96-0 in the Senate and is expected to pass in the House on Friday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

keeganElvidge

Keegan Elvidge RT @washingtonpost: House passes $2 trillion emergency spending bill to combat economic impact of coronavirus, sending measure to Trump for… 2 seconds ago

AlexanderVeach

Alexander Veach House passes $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, sends it to Trump - CNBC https://t.co/zfyn3BUxEt via @GoogleNews 6 seconds ago

shoutgracegrace

💎Shalom Maria RT @gatewaypundit: BREAKING: House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill Despite Rep. Massie's Objections https://t.co/PiC0kxMJla via… 8 seconds ago

grannyso

#Sheyrl DTNotmyPrez RT @NEWS9: Acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package… 9 seconds ago

NRDems

Natural Resources Committee RT @RepRaulGrijalva: The House passed the CARES Act which will help millions of Arizona's working families & small businesses receive the a… 11 seconds ago

franvalentino11

franvalentino1 ⚾️⚓️⚖️📚 RT @OANN: #BREAKING: The House passes the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package by a voice vote. The bill now heads to President Trump’s d… 13 seconds ago

SheWillWin3

DrummerMom RT @WSJ: Breaking: The House passed the $2 trillion stimulus package by voice vote, sending the bill to President Trump for his signature h… 16 seconds ago

martinb26855953

martin brown RT @seanhannity: BREAKING: Despite Objections, House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package https://t.co/0aZbKdIHUm 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.