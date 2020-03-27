Global  

All 5,000 Crew On USS Theodore Roosevelt To Be Tested For COVID-19

Newsy Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
All 5,000 Crew On USS Theodore Roosevelt To Be Tested For COVID-19Watch VideoAll 5,000 of the USS Theodore Roosevelt's crew members will be tested for the coronavirus as the number of infected sailors on board continues to grow. 

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly told reporters Thursday the aircraft carrier will remain pierside in Guam while the tests are conducted. He said those...
