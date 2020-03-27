Global  

IMF head says global economy now in recession

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund said Friday it is clear that the global economy has now entered a recession that could be as bad or worse than the 2009 downturn. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the 189-nation lending agency was forecasting a recovery in 2021, saying it could be […]
 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, D.C. on Friday said "it is clear" that world has "entered a recession as bad or worse" than the global financial crisis in 2009.

