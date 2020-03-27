The Cross Is Our Hope: Pope Gives Urbi Et Orbi Blessing During Coronavirus Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

By Hannah Brockhaus



On Friday, before an empty and rain-covered St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis held Eucharistic adoration and gave an extraordinary Urbi et Orbi blessing, praying for the world during the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 25,000 people.



The holy hour March 27 included a reading from the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this