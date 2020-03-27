Pope Francis, in desolate St. Peter's Square, prays for end to coronavirus Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Pope Francis prayed for an end to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday in front of an empty St. Peter's Square, as Italy continues to remain one of the most impacted regions in the world. 👓 View full article

Pope Francis said the coronavirus had put everyone "in the same boat" as he held a dramatic, solitary prayer service in St. Peter's Square on Friday, urging the world to see the crisis as a test of solidarity and a reminder of basic values.

