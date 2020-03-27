Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > President Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Into Law

President Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Into Law

Newsy Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump has signed a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the largest economic relief package in U.S. history.

The House approved the measure Friday by voice vote, which didn't require all members to be physically present. Many are currently in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill 02:40

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tchrxcu2

Peter T Johnson RT @Yamiche: When President Trump signs the historic $2 trillion coronavirus bill -- the largest single stimulus package passed by Congress… 9 seconds ago

anazamo495

Ana Zamora RT @CNN: JUST IN: President Trump signs the $2 trillion coronavirus relief stimulus bill, which includes sending checks to people and help… 10 seconds ago

SuryaSwaran

surya RT @QuickTake: WATCH: President Trump signs $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the Oval Office https://t.co/gjHJY1oNjQ 29 seconds ago

HUTHAMAHALSABA1

حفيدة أسد الجزيرة RT @cnnbrk: President Trump signs the $2 trillion stimulus bill, which includes sending checks to people, and help for health care provider… 34 seconds ago

ArronDood

Arron Dood RT @cspan: President Trump Signs Coronavirus Economic Relief Bill: “$6.2 trillion. I never signed anything with a T on it." Full video he… 1 minute ago

MAGAMaggieMay

Maggie Maga RT @DIDNOTVOTEFOR44: March 27, 2020 President Trump Signs Coronavirus Economic Relief Bill President Trump signs into law the bipartisan $… 2 minutes ago

suspersists

suspersists RT @jawja100: President Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Rescue Package WHERE'S NANCY PELOSI? HOPING SHE WASN'T THERE OF HER OWN ACCO… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.