Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Xi tells Trump China and U.S. must unite to fight virus

Xi tells Trump China and U.S. must unite to fight virus

Japan Today Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
China and the United States should "unite to fight" the deadly coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said in a call with Donald Trump on Friday, as he called…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Xi urges Trump to improve US-China ties amid coronavirus feud

Xi urges Trump to improve US-China ties amid coronavirus feud 02:26

 Phone call between two leaders comes after Beijing and Washington trade blame over pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smegandtheheads

Smegandtheheads RT @Chaleck: Spoken like a true mafia Don making an offer we can't refuse. ---- 'Xi said Sino-US relations were at a “critical juncture,”… 2 minutes ago

blbbirds

Chris Bielby RT @mog7546: Xi tells Trump China and US must ‘UNITE TO FIGHT VIRUS’ #Beijing “wishes to CONTINUE SHARING all information and experience w… 37 minutes ago

chrislee1628

Chris Lee RT @JapanToday: Xi tells Trump China and U.S. must unite to fight virus: China and the United States should "unite to fight" the deadly cor… 41 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Xi tells Trump China and U.S. must unite to fight virus: China and the United States should "unite to fight" the de… https://t.co/tDdeH7ZFIh 42 minutes ago

Dr_Aviral_India

Aviral Sharma Another great step by a great leader. #XiJinping #COVID19 Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump China and US must 'unite t… https://t.co/tE5q4sIdEQ 44 minutes ago

indoishin

カウティリヤン🇮🇳🇯🇵🇬🇧 Release the #ChineseCoronaVirus on an unsuspecting world, then blabber a few meaningless words. Comrade Eleven must… https://t.co/EprM6wyAkv 1 hour ago

vision_kashmir

Kashmir Vision Xi tells Trump China and US must ‘unite to fight virus’ https://t.co/WT4tynOxM0 https://t.co/dvCJOk4p61 1 hour ago

BwaNews

BWA News Xi tells Trump China and US must 'unite to fight virus' https://t.co/iUwyd8q7rB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.