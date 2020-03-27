China and the United States should "unite to fight" the deadly coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said in a call with Donald Trump on Friday, as he called…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Smegandtheheads RT @Chaleck: Spoken like a true mafia Don making an offer we can't refuse. ---- 'Xi said Sino-US relations were at a “critical juncture,”… 2 minutes ago Chris Bielby RT @mog7546: Xi tells Trump China and US must ‘UNITE TO FIGHT VIRUS’ #Beijing “wishes to CONTINUE SHARING all information and experience w… 37 minutes ago Chris Lee RT @JapanToday: Xi tells Trump China and U.S. must unite to fight virus: China and the United States should "unite to fight" the deadly cor… 41 minutes ago Japan Today News Xi tells Trump China and U.S. must unite to fight virus: China and the United States should "unite to fight" the de… https://t.co/tDdeH7ZFIh 42 minutes ago Aviral Sharma Another great step by a great leader. #XiJinping #COVID19 Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump China and US must 'unite t… https://t.co/tE5q4sIdEQ 44 minutes ago カウティリヤン🇮🇳🇯🇵🇬🇧 Release the #ChineseCoronaVirus on an unsuspecting world, then blabber a few meaningless words. Comrade Eleven must… https://t.co/EprM6wyAkv 1 hour ago Kashmir Vision Xi tells Trump China and US must ‘unite to fight virus’ https://t.co/WT4tynOxM0 https://t.co/dvCJOk4p61 1 hour ago BWA News Xi tells Trump China and US must 'unite to fight virus' https://t.co/iUwyd8q7rB 1 hour ago