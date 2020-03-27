Donald Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force GM to produce ventilators

US President Donald Trump on Friday invoked wartime Defense Production Act to force auto giant General Motors to manufacture ventilators, amid a supply shortage of the life-saving medical equipment in view of the mounting coronavirus cases.

