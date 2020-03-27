Global  

Donald Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force GM to produce ventilators

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Friday invoked wartime Defense Production Act to force auto giant General Motors to manufacture ventilators, amid a supply shortage of the life-saving medical equipment in view of the mounting coronavirus cases.
News video: Breaking News: Trump Orders GM to Build Ventilators

Breaking News: Trump Orders GM to Build Ventilators 00:44

 President Trump announced Friday that he will invoke the Defense Production Act "to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators." In a statement, he said the contracting process with the automaker was not moving quickly enough.

