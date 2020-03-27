Global  

Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators

Japan Today Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act. Trump said negotiations with…
News video: Trump uses defence mechanism to ensure ventilator production

Trump uses defence mechanism to ensure ventilator production 00:47

 US President Donald Trump invokes defence mechanism to compel General Motors to make ventilators. Mr Trump said: "This afternoon, I invoke the Defence Production Act to compel General Motors to accept, perform and prioritise federal contracts for ventilators. "This invocation of the DPA should...

