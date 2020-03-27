Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
Friday, 27 March 2020 () President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act. Trump said negotiations with…
US President Donald Trump invokes defence mechanism to compel General Motors to make ventilators. Mr Trump said: "This afternoon, I invoke the Defence Production Act to compel General Motors to accept, perform and prioritise federal contracts for ventilators. "This invocation of the DPA should...