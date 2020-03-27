Dioceses Permit Meat On Lent Fridays Due To Coronavirus

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Several dioceses across the United States have dispensed Catholics from the canonical requirement to abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in certain food items becoming difficult to acquire.



