Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump orders General Motors to produce ventilators

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump orders General Motors to produce ventilatorsPresident Donald Trump issued an order Friday (US time) that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.Trump said negotiations with General Motors had been productive,...
News video: Trump Lashes Out At General Motors: 'Start Making Ventilators, Now!'

Trump Lashes Out At General Motors: 'Start Making Ventilators, Now!' 00:35

 President Trump slammed General Motors.

