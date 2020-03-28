A User Guide To COVID-19 – Resource Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The fight against COVID-19 is lacking two important weapons: full awareness of populations (especially carriers) and knowledge of the individual traits that are most likely to identify a carrier. This column introduces a ‘user guide to COVID-19’ – a package of resources which offer a narrative of events and present the... 👓 View full article

