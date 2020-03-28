S.Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases, highest in a week

South Korea reported 146 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number in a week, its disease control agency said on Saturday, with the country suffering a rise in imported cases from Europe and the United States during recent days.

