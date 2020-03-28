Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > As feared, virus-sparked recession grips the world: IMF

As feared, virus-sparked recession grips the world: IMF

Khaleej Times Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The IMF had warned that pandemic would lead to a global recession that could be worse than the one triggered by the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: IMF admits the world has entered recession | Oneindia News

IMF admits the world has entered recession | Oneindia News 02:08

 IMF admits the world has entered recession #IMF #KristalinaGeorgieva

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joyloboclinton

joy clinton lobo RT @khaleejtimes: As feared, virus-sparked recession grips the world: IMF https://t.co/zHyf1mjVzG 5 minutes ago

MohammadFarooq_

Mohammad Farooq RT @RumaisaMohani: As feared, virus-sparked #recession grips the world and it will be far worse than that of 2008: #IMF https://t.co/AHPpb… 13 minutes ago

RumaisaMohani

RM As feared, virus-sparked #recession grips the world and it will be far worse than that of 2008: #IMF https://t.co/AHPpbtZBEN 14 minutes ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times As feared, virus-sparked recession grips the world: IMF https://t.co/zHyf1mjVzG 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.