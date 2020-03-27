ICNA Relief Canada donates $150K to help Trillium Health Partners battle COVID-19:Donation will help purchase high-priority equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A Canadian Muslim relief agency is chipping in $150,000 to help Trillium Health Partners (THP) battle COVID-19. THP is comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre in Etobicoke. ICNA (Islamic Circle of N


