ICNA Relief Canada donates $150K to help Trillium Health Partners battle COVID-19:Donation will help purchase high-priority equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients

TheSpec.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
ICNA Relief Canada donates $150K to help Trillium Health Partners battle COVID-19:Donation will help purchase high-priority equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patientsA Canadian Muslim relief agency is chipping in $150,000 to help Trillium Health Partners (THP) battle COVID-19. THP is comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre in Etobicoke. ICNA (Islamic Circle of N
