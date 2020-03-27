Global  

Town of Cobourg looking for N95 masks, other supplies during coronavirus response:Nitrile gloves, disposable impermeable gowns, general surgical masks and hand sanitizer also needed

TheSpec.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Town of Cobourg looking for N95 masks, other supplies during coronavirus response:Nitrile gloves, disposable impermeable gowns, general surgical masks and hand sanitizer also neededCobourg's emergency planner is asking for the public to donate any personal protective equipment for the COVID-19 response.
