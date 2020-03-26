Global  

Coronavirus: Spain death toll rises by 832 overnight in latest surge

Independent Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Only Italy's single-day death toll is higher than Spain's
News video: Spain's crisis heightens as death toll surpasses 4,000

Spain's crisis heightens as death toll surpasses 4,000 01:06

 Spain's coronavirus lockdown was extended on Thursday to last until at least April 12 as Europe's second-worst hit country struggled to tackle a fast increase in the death toll. Lauren Anthony reports.

