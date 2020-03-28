Tokyo issues stay-at-home order as coronavirus cases surge

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Japan is turning to new containment measures after witnessing a surge of new infections. There are now more than 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 60 of which were confirmed overnight on Friday. The city is rolling out a stay-at-home order in an effort to limit person-to-person contact. Ramy Incocencio reports from the country's capital, Tokyo. 👓 View full article

