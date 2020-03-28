Zaandam cruise ship stranded at sea with two coronavirus cases Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A cruise ship called the Zaandam sits stranded at sea with at least two people on board testing positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 140 reporting flu-like symptoms. Around the world, nearly 28,000 people have died from the coronavirus. Spain has the world’s second highest death toll behind Italy with nearly 5,000 reported. Roxana Saberi explains how the virus is taking hold outside of the U.S. 👓 View full article

