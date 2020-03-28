Global  

Zaandam cruise ship stranded at sea with two coronavirus cases

CBS News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
A cruise ship called the Zaandam sits stranded at sea with at least two people on board testing positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 140 reporting flu-like symptoms. Around the world, nearly 28,000 people have died from the coronavirus. Spain has the world’s second highest death toll behind Italy with nearly 5,000 reported. Roxana Saberi explains how the virus is taking hold outside of the U.S.
