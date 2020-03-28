Global  

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 832 overnight to 5,690

Reuters India Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by 832 cases overnight to 5,690, the health ministry said on Saturday, marking a new high in the daily rise in fatalities.
