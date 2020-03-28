Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Theme park opens drive-through coronavirus testing unit as UK ramps up response

Theme park opens drive-through coronavirus testing unit as UK ramps up response

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
A drive-through coronavirus testing facility for health workers has begun operating in the car park of a popular resort near London, part of a British government drive to ramp up testing for those on the frontline of the epidemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing Underway At Marlins Park

Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing Underway At Marlins Park 01:41

 Lauren Pastrana reports the testing will be by appointment only.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.