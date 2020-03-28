Beast Mode Activated: 101 Year-Old Man Survives BOTH Spanish Flu and Coronavirus

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published World’s oldest man Bob Weighton celebrating his 112th birthday in isolation 01:06 The world’s oldest man celebrates his 112th birthday amid the Covid-19 crisis. Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, took up the title of the oldest man in the world last month after the death of the previous holder Chitetsu Watanabe of Japan.