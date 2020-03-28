Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Political maverick Oklahoma US Sen. Tom Coburn dead at 72

Political maverick Oklahoma US Sen. Tom Coburn dead at 72

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick as he railed against federal earmarks and subsidies for the rich, has died. He was 72. Coburn, who also delivered more than 4,000 babies while an obstetrician in Muskogee, where he treated patients […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oilcitywyo

Oil City News Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick… https://t.co/uNhpKFAlDt 6 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Ex-Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick, dies https://t.co/CfHKSQCNp7 https://t.co/cmiXTjS2kv 9 minutes ago

dodson_timble

Timble Dodson RT @NBCNews: NEW: Former US Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick as he r… 16 minutes ago

Zicutake

Zicutake USA Comment Ex-Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick, dies https://t.co/HzEWrTujsH https://t.co/4nSM92Wv5j 20 minutes ago

hvpernews

Hvper News Tom Coburn #TomCoburn NBC News #NBCNews Fox NewsFormer Oklahoma #FoxNewsFormerOklahoma cancer battl Former Sen. Tom… https://t.co/yJSIqsa1ep 26 minutes ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Political Maverick Oklahoma US Sen. Tom Coburn Dead at 72 https://t.co/aBfIHMQFi8 https://t.co/B9yr52DYXF 38 minutes ago

marisabels4

Maria Isabel Sanchez RT @MSNBC: NEW: Former US Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick as he rai… 39 minutes ago

smita093

Smita Gupta RT @WSJ: Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick, has died http… 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.