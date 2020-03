Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Maldives Parliament on Saturday decided to move its session online from March 30 (Monday) and will continue to meet via video conference till the health emergency is lifted. The rehearsals for the same were done on Saturday in which the Speaker of the House, Mohamed Nasheed, participated. The Maldives has so far recorded 16 positive cases.