FDA Approves New Coronavirus Test That May Provide 'Rapid' Results Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe FDA approved a "rapid" coronavirus test Friday that may be able to provide results within five minutes.



In a statement after the approval, healthcare company Abbott said its ID NOW COVID-19 test can provide "positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes."



Abbott President... Watch VideoThe FDA approved a "rapid" coronavirus test Friday that may be able to provide results within five minutes.In a statement after the approval, healthcare company Abbott said its ID NOW COVID-19 test can provide "positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes."Abbott President 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this News Monger US approves test that can detect coronavirus in five minutes https://t.co/XcQHERo1CT https://t.co/AHTSEdLXgX 10 seconds ago 🥜🌹DS RT @cypresspoint14: FLASH!! 15 MINUTE VIRUS TEST THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP. FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Results in Under 15 M… 12 seconds ago Super-duper Trump Supporter Oh no say it isn't so! NO CCP STUFF Possibly not where speed counts! FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Re… https://t.co/4mtYx1QB41 56 seconds ago Sherrie ** Text TRUMP to 88022 FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Results in Under 15 Minutes https://t.co/vqFC6jPD2o Download The Epoch… https://t.co/kbFHAYVRlA 2 minutes ago Nigerian Tribune US approves test that can detect coronavirus in five minutes https://t.co/SD8cyYCyUD https://t.co/MLuhxArIIa 3 minutes ago So-called Dave Good news in the fight against the plague: FDA approves COVID test that takes just 5-minutes for results. https://t.co/4wScACn44k… 6 minutes ago theforgotten son Capitalism helps all when properly focused FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Results in Under 15 Minutes… https://t.co/BI9BJO0Se8 8 minutes ago Iyz FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Results in Under 15 Minutes https://t.co/hG1bRy99qn Download The Epoch… https://t.co/Gpmomvptsq 8 minutes ago