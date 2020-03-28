Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > FDA Approves New Coronavirus Test That May Provide 'Rapid' Results

FDA Approves New Coronavirus Test That May Provide 'Rapid' Results

Newsy Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
FDA Approves New Coronavirus Test That May Provide 'Rapid' ResultsWatch VideoThe FDA approved a "rapid" coronavirus test Friday that may be able to provide results within five minutes.

In a statement after the approval, healthcare company Abbott said its ID NOW COVID-19 test can provide "positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes."

Abbott President...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsmongerng

News Monger US approves test that can detect coronavirus in five minutes https://t.co/XcQHERo1CT https://t.co/AHTSEdLXgX 10 seconds ago

SdOceanSea

🥜🌹DS RT @cypresspoint14: FLASH!! 15 MINUTE VIRUS TEST THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP. FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Results in Under 15 M… 12 seconds ago

TudorCityLady

Super-duper Trump Supporter Oh no say it isn't so! NO CCP STUFF Possibly not where speed counts! FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Re… https://t.co/4mtYx1QB41 56 seconds ago

SherrieReeves1

Sherrie ** Text TRUMP to 88022 FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Results in Under 15 Minutes https://t.co/vqFC6jPD2o Download The Epoch… https://t.co/kbFHAYVRlA 2 minutes ago

nigeriantribune

Nigerian Tribune US approves test that can detect coronavirus in five minutes https://t.co/SD8cyYCyUD https://t.co/MLuhxArIIa 3 minutes ago

DavidWetherell

So-called Dave Good news in the fight against the plague: FDA approves COVID test that takes just 5-minutes for results. https://t.co/4wScACn44k… 6 minutes ago

forgottenson09

theforgotten son Capitalism helps all when properly focused FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Results in Under 15 Minutes… https://t.co/BI9BJO0Se8 8 minutes ago

Iyz11990569

Iyz FDA Approves CCP Virus Test That Delivers Results in Under 15 Minutes https://t.co/hG1bRy99qn Download The Epoch… https://t.co/Gpmomvptsq 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.