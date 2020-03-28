Quebec police set up checkpoints near U.S. border to inform snowbirds of COVID-19 rules Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is holding information roadblocks this weekend near St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Stanstead, and St-Armand to ensure travellers returning to the province are aware of the government’s latest directives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this